ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From the archives: interviews with Ibeyi, Ivy Queen and Silvina Moreno

By Cat Sposato
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlt.Latino continues to celebrate Women's History Month by revisiting key interviews in our archives with women...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

From the archives: exploring the representation of women in reggaeton

Alt.Latino continues to celebrate Women's History Month by revisiting key interviews in our archives with women who have defined Latin music. This week we revisit a lively discussion about the role women play in reggaeton, as creators and subjects. Our guests in this episode include Petra Rivera-Rideau, professor of American...
MUSIC
93.1 KISS FM

New Selena Album Featuring Unreleased Music Set To Be Released In April

Selena fans get ready for some new music from the beloved Tejano star!. In a recent virtual interview with Latin Groove News, Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla revealed that "beautiful arrangements" of his late daughter's songs will be on a new album that will be released by Warner Music. According to Quintanilla, the new album will include a total of 13 songs.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivy Queen
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latino#Women S History Month
Rolling Stone

The Final Song Phife Dawg Recorded Just Got a Moving Music Video to Match

Click here to read the full article. Phife Dawg’s estate has shared a new music video for “Forever,” the final song the Tribe Called Quest rapper ever recorded and the title track from his new posthumous album. Directed by Tony Reames and Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, the clip pairs the sprawling “Forever” with some lyric video-style animations — but with a very personal and poignant twist — and an array of photos and videos from throughout Phife’s life and career.  “When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let...
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore celebrates incredible news as she announces 'it's official'

Drew Barrymore left fans over the moon on Friday when she shared the incredible news that her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is coming back for a third season. "Guess what? It's official! The Drew Barrymore Show is coming back for season three," she said in a video on Instagram before screaming in joy. The actress-turned-talk-show-host wore a glamorous ruffle-neck shirt with puff sleeves for the selfie video, which had fans and friends alike rushing to the comments.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Among Performers Confirmed For Oscar Show, But No Van Morrison; Expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Production Number

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline broke Monday, Beyoncé has now been officially confirmed to sing in one of the slots of Best Original Song contenders on the 94th Oscars on Sunday. As noted in the Deadline article, speculation is her performance of the nominated song (co-written with Dixson) called “Be Alive” from King Richard will take place via satellite from a Compton tennis court. That aspect, however, was not in the Academy’s long-awaited announcement today of plans for the Best Song presentations on the ABC Oscarcast. As my colleague Mike Fleming noted, the formal announcement would come...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy