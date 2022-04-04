Special Weather Statement issued for Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 18:49:00 Expires: 2022-04-08 19:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: GUC100; GUC110; GUC120; Guam HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE OVER THE WEEKEND Tropical Depression 02W, centered near 4N148E is moving toward west-northwest. It is expected to turn northwestward, moving toward Faraulap in eastern Yap State over the next few days. Latest model guidance is in better agreement over the expected movement and development of 02W, though the GFS remains most aggressive with the development of heavy rainfall across the Marianas. The ECMWF now shows rainfall amounts up to 4 inches for Guam while the GFS shows amounts in excess of 10 inches through Monday. Heavy rainfall remains a possibility across the region as 02W strengthens and moves northwest, with amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible, with locally heavier amounts. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas, while flash flooding will be possible in areas of heaviest rainfall, especially near steep terrain. Residents of the Marianas need to closely monitor this developing situation as watches, advisories and warnings could be issued later in the week. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. This outlook will be updated over the next couple of days with additional information, or cancelled if the situation changes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO