Lil Nas X Is Glamorous Pearl Jacket, Flare Pants and Extreme Platforms at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Lil Nas X gave monochrome styling new life in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The “Montero” musician arrived in glamorous fashion, wearing a custom white jacket and pants from Balmain. Designed by Olivier Rousteing , his jacket featured long sleeves with structured shoulders, a front zipper and triangular hem, similar to vintage military uniforms. The  matching trousers included a slim fit that flared out near their hems. Elevating both pieces were large panels covered in silver embroidery, quilting and pearls, as well as sparkling crystals for even more drama. For an elegant finish, the singer’s jacket included multicolored circular panels featuring butterfly details, as well as diamond rings and drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer opted for a matching set of platforms, also from Balmain. The towering style, similarly to his jumpsuit, featured an intricate quilting pattern overlaid with crystals and metallic embroidery. Completing the set were chunky rounded toes and ridged platform soles, giving his dramatic look a glamorous height boost.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

