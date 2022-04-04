Lady Gaga Goes Old Hollywood in Chic Black Gown and Diamonds at Grammy Awards 2022
Lady Gaga brought timeless elegance to Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.The Academy Award-winning actress arrived on the red carpet in a chic black gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. The custom number featured a one-shouldered gown with a column silhouette, as well as a white silk cape that flowed behind her to act as a train. Elevating her look were equally striking accessories: a Schlumberger diamond, morganite, gold and platinum statement necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Collection, as well as the brand’s gold, platinum, diamond and purple spinel Schlumberger earrings. Though her footwear was hidden beneath her gown’s flowing train, it’s likely Lady Gaga wore a sharp pair of heels. The star has become regularly known for wearing heels ranging from classic pumps to soaring platform boots. In recent weeks, she’s earned a reputation for donning sky-high Pleaser boots with stiletto heels at awards shows like the Academy Awards and BAFTA’s. The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.
Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.
