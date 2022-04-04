ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuQhw_0eyNxibZ00

The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by Saint Laurent. Styled by Karla Welch, the model’s outfit was finished with delicate gold layered necklaces and thin matching drop earrings punctuated by diamonds. Her look proved a stark contrast to Justin’s with its timeless chic minimalism, proving that opposites — even where fashion is concerned — can attract. Though Hailey’s footwear wasn’t visible, Justin boosted his look with a set of
Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge. The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

Comments / 208

Daniel Leavitt
3d ago

Looks like he’s going to school on wear your dads clothes day very sloppy looking if you have that kind of a body and that much money wear a fitted suit that looks good on you

Reply(12)
103
Funnyuask
3d ago

It would be great if they would just stop reporting on celebrities altogether, Just promote the movie or album and let the rest stay private. I always find it so weird they describe what their wearing, how much it cost and what designer it was. as if most ppl could afford to get it. I'll never forget Sharon stone was ask what your wearing and she said a black Tshirt from the gap. lol

Reply(3)
44
Evan
3d ago

Justin looks as if he’s on drugs, and has been. His face is awfully thin. Who knows what her problem is. Maybe her Botox failed and she just looks dull 247.

Reply(3)
46
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
J Balvin
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Strapless Dress#Crocs#Cbs
