A driver was killed when their car crossed over the center lines and struck a tree, then went up in flames over the weekend in Somerset County, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to County Route 605 near the Blue Spring Road intersection in Montgomery Township, where they found a 2015 Toyota Corolla that had struck a tree and was consumed by flames around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Police Lt. Silvio Bet said.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO