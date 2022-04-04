ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Man charged in deadly South Boston parking lot shooting

By Brandon Shulleeta
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A man has been charged with murder — days after a South Boston man was found dead with numerous gunshot wounds. Investigators believe it started as a fight between 32-year-old Lamar Ballou and at least two other people at an apartment complex, leading...

South Boston, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
South Boston, VA
