DES MOINES — Gasoline prices in Iowa dropped a few pennies a gallon in recent days, though the statewide average of $3.90 a gallon is still a $1.10 higher than a year ago. Julie Percival, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, says it’s not completely fair to compare the current prices to last year. “It can be a little bit deceptive because the year previous to that, we actually had serious declines in gasoline prices, however, we’ve certainly more than made up from those losses from 2020,” Percival says. “We have seen sustained increases in gasoline prices for most of the year.”

