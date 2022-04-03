ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
The Wrap Up: Week 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week 10 of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 10:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A...
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash. Sunday at 4:19 p.m., officers were sent to I-27 and Washington on a car vs. motorcycle traffic crash. Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and the car was traveling eastbound...
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
Randall prepares for the postseason

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -”Lady Raider state champs on 3.... 1,2,3 Lady Raider state champs!”. That is exactly what the Raiders are shooting for, a state championship as they prepare for the postseason. “This is the next chapter, you know, you go through preseason, you go through tournament season, you...
The Haunt at Sundown’s inaugural Halloween season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tony Dealessio’s lifelong love of Halloween took over his home’s front yard and has now overgrown it, leading him to open the Haunt at Sundown. “It’s our first year and we’re still learning a lot but it’s actually gone very very well,” says Tony Dealessio, owner and builder of the Haunt at Sundown. “We’re loving it and having a blast and this has just been it’s all been worth it.”
Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
Amarillo College launches new program for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is setting a new completion goal for the next three years. It hopes to raise their completion rate to 80 percent. The college plans to launch two new programs, Edunav Smartplan and Insights. According to Edunav’s CEO, the programs will make it easier for...
