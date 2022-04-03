AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tony Dealessio’s lifelong love of Halloween took over his home’s front yard and has now overgrown it, leading him to open the Haunt at Sundown. “It’s our first year and we’re still learning a lot but it’s actually gone very very well,” says Tony Dealessio, owner and builder of the Haunt at Sundown. “We’re loving it and having a blast and this has just been it’s all been worth it.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO