2ND CUP: Larry Boyer and Friends; Amarillo Area Corvette Club Car Show Set for Saturday
VIDEO: Bank of America gives $50,000 to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club today. VIDEO: Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday. Due to the recent recall on active wear, Dr Jim Rogers, shares vital information on things you need to know regarding BPAs. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
The Wrap Up: Week 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week 10 of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 10:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A...
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station. According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW 19th about a man who had been shot. The shooting happened at...
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire at apartment complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Cathy’s Pointe Apartments. These apartments are located at 2701 N Grand. Fire officials say the fire started in a kitchen. No injuries are reported, however estimated losses are $20,000+.
Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announces partnership with High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm has announced that it has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to help fight hunger across the region. This weekend half of all pumpkin proceeds are going to be donated to fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle. “This is our last...
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash. Sunday at 4:19 p.m., officers were sent to I-27 and Washington on a car vs. motorcycle traffic crash. Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and the car was traveling eastbound...
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Avondale at 6:52 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital. No arrests have been made.
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims. When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard. Police say one...
Randall prepares for the postseason
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -”Lady Raider state champs on 3.... 1,2,3 Lady Raider state champs!”. That is exactly what the Raiders are shooting for, a state championship as they prepare for the postseason. “This is the next chapter, you know, you go through preseason, you go through tournament season, you...
The Haunt at Sundown’s inaugural Halloween season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tony Dealessio’s lifelong love of Halloween took over his home’s front yard and has now overgrown it, leading him to open the Haunt at Sundown. “It’s our first year and we’re still learning a lot but it’s actually gone very very well,” says Tony Dealessio, owner and builder of the Haunt at Sundown. “We’re loving it and having a blast and this has just been it’s all been worth it.”
Children’s commonly used antibiotic faces supply shortages
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amoxicillin shortages are being seen across the country including in the Panhandle. The drug treats many illnesses, including ear, nose and throat infections. Common bacterial infections are treatable with amoxicillin for young children. The Pharmaceutical Care Center at Texas Tech Physicians says pharmacists are using different...
Amarillo College launches new program for students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is setting a new completion goal for the next three years. It hopes to raise their completion rate to 80 percent. The college plans to launch two new programs, Edunav Smartplan and Insights. According to Edunav’s CEO, the programs will make it easier for...
‘One bad decision can ruin your life’: Halloween safety for teens and young adults
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple drugs are being cut with fentanyl, leaving many concerned going into the Halloween weekend. Police want to warn parents this Halloween weekend that teenagers and young adults could come in contact with dangerous drugs at parties. “You want to make wise decisions because again one...
