Ben Beshore admits his No. 18 crew made a mistake by putting tape on the grille of Kyle Busch’s Toyota when they were aiming for the brake duct. “We missed putting brake tape on and that’s what happened,” Beshore said. “I didn’t think it would stick, to be honest. I thought it would fall off and it wouldn’t be a problem because the grilles are…wire and big fat openings. I figured as soon as we went and pushed somebody it would fly right off.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO