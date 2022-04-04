ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet Monday, but storms are coming…

By Matt Barrentine
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Monday will be pleasant and quiet with cool, crisp 50s in the morning and a warm sunny afternoon with highs in...

First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday ahead of stormy periods tonight, Tuesday

MONDAY: After a quiet, yet chilly weekend, we’ll kick off the new work week with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next rain maker. Expect morning 30s to push into the 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. A few showers will sneak in from the west before sunset, though the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and hail being the primary issues by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.
