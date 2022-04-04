Rachel Zegler says appearing in Grammys Stephen Sondheim tribute is ‘biggest honour of my career’

Rachel Zegler has said that appearing in the Grammys ’ Stephen Sondheim tribute is the “biggest honour of my career”.

Speaking on the E! red carpet ahead of the main awards ceremony in Las Vegas tonight (April 3) Zegler was asked about the tribute to the composer, who died in 2021 at the age of 91.

Regarded as one of the foremost musical theatre artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company .

Zegler starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s recent remake of West Side Story and also spoke about her work in the upcoming Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White . “It’s going really, really well,” she said. “Every day I’m pinching myself that I’m a fricking Disney princess.”

Zegler joins Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr in paying tribute to artists who have passed away in the last year during the in memoriam section of the ceremony.

“He’s meant so much to me. When I was a kid, I grew up listening to his musicals,” Platt told the Grammy’s official site. “He really shaped my worldview about how to be a person from his writing.”

Sondheim won seven Grammy Awards and was nominated 17 times during his career. His last win was for 1994 musical theatre album Passion.