Residents of Wilkinsburg apartment building left with no elevators, tenants frustrated

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Residents of Wood Towers apartments in Wilkinsburg reached out to Channel 11 about a major malfunction that is affecting everyone in the building.

A sign from management is posted on every door in the apartment building, alerting tenants that both elevators are out of service.

11 News was told that the first one broke months ago, and the second elevator went down on Friday.

According to residents, most of the people that live in the building are elderly or have disabilities. Some can’t take the steps.

Residents were told to call a phone number if they need assistance.

“I have a replacement of my hip,” said Howard Roberts, a resident of Wood Towers. “It’s hard for me to get up and down the steps right now.”

“This is terrible, we have nothing,” said Wanda Balthazar, who also lives in the building. “We have handicap(ped) people here. We got people on walkers, wheelchairs, they need to go to dialysis. We need help!”

Residents are also worried about getting out of the building if there’s an emergency.

“My main concern is what if someone in the building got sick and paramedics had to go pick them up?” said resident Natalie Poole. “They’d have to climb the steps with the patient or the tenant that they need to get. That’s not fair.”

“I live on the third floor. I’ve been here 13 years, and I can’t take it,” said Arlene Tanasmore, another resident.

11 News reached out to the building manager, but has not gotten a response.

The mayor of Wilkinsburg, Dontae Comans, told 11 News that he talked to management, and the part is expected to be in on Monday to repair the elevator. Comans offered this statement:

“It’s unfortunate there is a disconnect with the residents and the management about the elevator being out of operation, and a clear timeline on when it will be fixed. I plan to contact borough council and Millennia, the management company, to see how we can address this disruption in their day to day lives.”

Management also told the mayor that the entire building is expected to undergo renovations later this year.

