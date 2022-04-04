ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Tracking Viral Pathogens With Cryo-Electron Tomography

technologynetworks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article includes research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

'Hybrid immunity' gives best COVID protection: studies

People with the "hybrid immunity" of having been both fully vaccinated and previously infected with COVID-19 have the strongest protection against the virus, two new studies said on Friday. After two years of a pandemic that has seen nearly 500 million people infected and billions vaccinated, the studies highlighted the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using electron microscopy and automatic atom-tracking to learn more about grain boundaries in metals during deformation

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and the U.S. has found that it is possible to track the sliding of grain boundaries in some metals at the atomic scale using an electron microscope and an automatic atom tracker. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their study of platinum using their new technique and the discovery they made in doing so.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Characterisation and natural progression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is responsible for the infectious disease COVID-19, which has rapidly become an international pandemic with significant impact on healthcare systems and the global economy. To assist antiviral therapy and vaccine development efforts, we performed a natural history/time course study of SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets to characterise and assess the suitability of this animal model. Ten ferrets of each sex were challenged intranasally with 4.64"‰Ã—"‰104 TCID50 of SARS-CoV-2 isolate Australia/VIC01/2020 and monitored for clinical disease signs, viral shedding, and tissues collected post-mortem for histopathological and virological assessment at set intervals. We found that SARS-CoV-2 replicated in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets with consistent viral shedding in nasal wash samples and oral swab samples up until day 9. Infectious SARS-CoV-2 was recovered from nasal washes, oral swabs, nasal turbinates, pharynx, and olfactory bulb samples within 3"“7Â days post-challenge; however, only viral RNA was detected by qRT-PCR in samples collected from the trachea, lung, and parts of the gastrointestinal tract. Viral antigen was seen exclusively in nasal epithelium and associated sloughed cells and draining lymph nodes upon immunohistochemical staining. Due to the absence of clinical signs after viral challenge, our ferret model is appropriate for studying asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections and most suitable for use in vaccine efficacy studies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Research#Viral Replication#Standardization#Pathogen
technologynetworks.com

Achilles’ Heel of Dangerous Hospital Pathogen Discovered

A team from Research Unit 2251 of the German Research Foundation led by Goethe University has shed light on the structure of an enzyme important in the metabolism of the pathogenic bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii.The enzyme “MtlD” is critical for the bacterium’s synthesis of the sugar alcohol mannitol, with which it protects itself against water loss and desiccation in dry or salty environments such as blood or urine. Structural analysis has revealed weak spots where it might be possible to inhibit the enzyme and thus attack the pathogen.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis 

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose—a type of sugar—to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. 
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Assessing the invasive and metastatic potential of cancer cells from a tissue section

Rac and Cdc42 are well-studied low molecular weight G proteins that regulate the ability of cancer cells to move, which is called their motility and invasive capacity. The more active these molecules are, the greater the ability of cancer cells to move. This also makes it more likely that diseased cells will invade and metastasize in blood and lymph vessels.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover that anti-malaria drugs can fight pulmonary disease

A research team at Colorado State University has discovered that drugs used to treat malaria are also effective at treating a pulmonary disease similar to tuberculosis. Their findings were featured on the cover of the Feb. 23 issue of Science Translational Medicine. The study is a significant development in the...
COLORADO STATE
technologynetworks.com

Heart Failure a Result of Metabolic Stress and Immune System Interactions

The dominant form of heart failure worldwide appears to be caused by a strong, bidirectional interaction between the body’s response to metabolic stress and the immune system, according to a review article written by UT Southwestern researchers and colleagues. The article, published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, argues for more research into this root cause to develop truly effective treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Pathogenic bacteria causing lung diseases hitchhike on red blood cells

Mycobacteria are a group of pathogenic bacteria that cause diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis in humans. Now, a new study by scientists at Hiroshima University finds that mycobacteria are associated with red blood cells at lung infection sites, an interaction that has escaped scientific notice for 140 years since the discovery of the organism causing tuberculosis.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Potential Protein Targets for New Immunotherapies Against Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. Particularly in advanced stages of disease, the treatment still largely relies on traditional chemotherapy. The new generation of cancer treatments, so-called immunotherapies, has only been effective in a small subgroup of colon cancers. TU Dresden scientists led by Prof. Sebastian Zeissig have now identified proteins that are promising targets for new immunotherapies against colon cancer. Their results also underline the central role of intestinal bacteria in the development of colon cancer. The study was published in the journal Immunity on March 31, 2022.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy