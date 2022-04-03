ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

By Stephanie Augello
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Heating up the red carpet — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

The pair walked the red carpet at the Grammys wearing coordinating black outfits. Kardashian, 42, wore a black Et Ochs jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck and side cutouts. She paired the sleek outfit with black gloves and a sleek ponytail.

The musician, 46, wore a black Givenchy outfit with silver Tiffany & Co. chains on his neck and wrist. Barker arrived on the carpet with a hot pink Raf Simons coat that he quickly ditched to take photos with his love. Both had wore their sunglasses ahead of the ceremony as well.

The two shared several kisses on the red carpet, showing plenty of affection before the show. Once inside the arena, the Poosh founder was seen cheering on her husband in his surprise performance alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz .

Their Grammys appearance follows the Blink-182 drummer and the Pooch founder's PDA-filled trip to the Oscars on March 27. The pair attended the Los Angeles awards show, where Barker was part of the “All-Star Band” that also included Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

For the occasion, Kardashian stunned in a vintage Mugler gown and Aquazzura heels while Barker wore an all-black suit by Maison Margiela. The rocker put more effort into the night than usual.

“I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I’ll do whatever,” Barker said in a Vanity Fair video that showed him getting ready for the big night. “I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars. It like doesn’t quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn’t quite fit but it does.”

Afterward, they headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they shared a few more kisses on the red carpet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana nude dress with Samer Halimeh diamond stud earrings while Barker mixed it up with a crisp white button-down shirt under an embellished black jacket.

The red carpet glimpses are a preview of what fans can expect from Hulu's The Kardashians , which debuts on April 14. The trailer for the new reality show revealed that the engaged couple is trying to have a baby . The reality star is already the mother of Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick , while Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .

Scroll down for photos of Kardashian and Barker at the 2022 Grammys:

Comments / 15

Kathleen Tye
20h ago

They are worse than a couple of middle schoolers with their constant PDA! They need to get a room and stay in it until they can act like adults in public instead of slobbering all over each other for all to have to witness. They turn my stomach!

Reply
11
Related
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Adam Blackstone
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Kardashian Family#Pda#Red Carpet#Tiffany Co#Poosh#H E R
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy