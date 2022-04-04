ISU sweep Redbird Invite with 16 event wins to open outdoor season

Drop into the Idaho Museum of Natural History (located next to the Pond Student Union) Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and join ISU professor Brandon Peecook for a behind the scenes look at the museum’s bird collections, including the modern bird specimens in the ornithology collection, skeletons in the comparative osteology collections and the fossil birds from the paleontology collection. Peecook is the curator of vertebrate paleontology and a professor in biological sciences, with research focusing on the early evolution of dinosaurs and mammals, and on mass extinction events. Before coming to the IMNH, he went to college at the University of Michigan, got his Ph.D. at the University of Washington in Seattle and worked for years at the Field Museum in Chicago.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 22 DAYS AGO