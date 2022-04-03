School Sports Roundup: St. John’s Prep lacrosse opens with a victory

The St. John’s Prep lacrosse team opened up its state championship defense with a solid non-conference victory Saturday afternoon, going on the road to take down Lincoln-Sudbury by a score of 11-6.

Tommy Sarni — who was recently named an Item All-Star in boys hockey and who scored four goals in the Eagles’ state title win on the ice — had four goals and one assist in Saturday’s win. Jimmy Ayers added two goals and three assists in the win, while Will Sawyer notched two goals and one assist. Jake Vana had one goal and two assists, while Tyee Ambrosh and Charlie Wilmot each scored one goal. Harlan Graber had one assist, while goalie Teddy Cullinane notched 11 saves. In the circle, Chris Esposito won 6-of-14 faceoffs and Jack Doherty won 3-of-7 faceoffs.

St. John’s Prep (1-0) plays on the road at St. John’s (Shrewsbury) Tuesday afternoon (4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Arlington 18, Bishop Fenwick 8

Fenwick (0-1) will be back on the field Wednesday night (7) against rival St. Mary’s under the lights at Manning Field.

