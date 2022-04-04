ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Explosion in car injures 4 in Fort Dodge

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wgrrv_0eyNv0gs00

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Four people, including a seven-year-old child, were injured by a butane explosion inside a vehicle parked outside a tobacco and vape business in Fort Dodge on Saturday.

According to a news release, the Fort Dodge Fire Department was called to World Liquor & Tobacco + Vape on North 15th Street at 3:24 p.m. on a report of a vehicle explosion with four people injured. Firefighters arrived to find the car still burning.

Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

Four people were injured in the explosion. Two of them, a 21 year old woman and a seven-year-old boy, were airlifted to a burn unit in Iowa City. A 24 year old man was taken there by ground ambulance as well. A fourth victim suffered just minor injuries. Their names have not been releaseD.

Police say the fire was caused by someone in the vehicle “using butane” while when another occupant lit a lighter, igniting the fumes.

The Fort Dodge Police and Fire departments are both investigating still.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Fort Dodge, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Fort Dodge, IA
Accidents
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCCI.com

Patrol: Head-on crash kills 4 in Iowa

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle accident on I-80 near West Branch

One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning near West Branch. According to the Iowa State Patrol, just before noon a 2006 Toyota Prius was rear-ended by a semi in the eastbound right lane of Interstate 80 just west of the West Branch exit. One person was killed, one person was seriously injured and treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and one was treated at Mercy Iowa City after receiving a minor injury.
WEST BRANCH, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy