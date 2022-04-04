Explosion in car injures 4 in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — Four people, including a seven-year-old child, were injured by a butane explosion inside a vehicle parked outside a tobacco and vape business in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
According to a news release, the Fort Dodge Fire Department was called to World Liquor & Tobacco + Vape on North 15th Street at 3:24 p.m. on a report of a vehicle explosion with four people injured. Firefighters arrived to find the car still burning.Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose
Four people were injured in the explosion. Two of them, a 21 year old woman and a seven-year-old boy, were airlifted to a burn unit in Iowa City. A 24 year old man was taken there by ground ambulance as well. A fourth victim suffered just minor injuries. Their names have not been releaseD.
Police say the fire was caused by someone in the vehicle “using butane” while when another occupant lit a lighter, igniting the fumes.
Police say the fire was caused by someone in the vehicle "using butane" while when another occupant lit a lighter, igniting the fumes.

The Fort Dodge Police and Fire departments are both investigating still.
