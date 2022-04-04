ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Victim of fatal snowmobile crash had just won a race

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLwHy_0eyNuy1E00

Vermont State Police have yet to release the name of the snowmobile racer who died Saturday in a crash at Suicide Six in Pomfret.

However, a Facebook post by Rock The Hills VT , identified the victim as Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls, New York. Police say Darrow left the course at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hit a tree and died at the scene.

The race director said Darrow was returning down the hill at the time of the crash after completing a winning run. Racing continued at the ski area on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Pomfret, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
B98.5

UPDATE: Maine Woman Killed In Snowmobile Crash Identified

Last night, we told you that Maine Game Wardens were investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the Rangeley area. According to WGME, the rider who died in that crash has been identified as 52 year old Marjorie Davan, of the Franklin County town of Oquossoc. According to reports, just after...
RANGELEY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Vermont State Police#Traffic Accident#Rock The Hills Vt#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCAX

Snowmobile community remembers racer killed in weekend crash

POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - A snowmobiler who crashed during a racing event in Pomfret Saturday is being remembered as a beloved rider in Vermont’s racing community. Jim Darrow, 56, of Moreau, New York, died in the crash. Police say it happened at the Suicide Six ski area at about...
POMFRET, VT
NEWS10 ABC

PD: Burnt hills man arrested for strangling woman

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Burnt Hills man was arrested on strangulation and gun charges. Todd A. Axton, 59 of Burnt Hills is accused of strangling a woman who he already had an order of protection with.
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy