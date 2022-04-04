Victim of fatal snowmobile crash had just won a race
Vermont State Police have yet to release the name of the snowmobile racer who died Saturday in a crash at Suicide Six in Pomfret.
However, a Facebook post by Rock The Hills VT , identified the victim as Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls, New York. Police say Darrow left the course at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hit a tree and died at the scene.
The race director said Darrow was returning down the hill at the time of the crash after completing a winning run. Racing continued at the ski area on Sunday.
