The ‘Breaking Bad’ star carried his baby’s car seat after grabbing lunch with his wife and child in Los Angeles. Family day! Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian were seen after grabbing lunch in Los Feliz on Wednesday April 6. The Breaking Bad actor was seen with his newborn child’s car seat in hand as they left the restaurant together. As Aaron, 42, carried their baby, Lauren, 35, was clearly a doting mother as she looked down to keep an eye on their newborn. It looked like a super sweet day for the family.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO