Killing Eve recap: Villanelle is alive, but [SPOILER] is very dead

Another week, another emotional episode of Killing Eve. When we last spent time with Villanelle, she was struggling through her religious retreat and despite trying really hard not to (like, really hard) her killer instincts took over, and she murdered May and Phil. She left the campsite (and her Jesus alter ego) seemingly relieved, though it’s obvious something isn’t quite right. Eve, on the other (and far less bloody) hand got up close and personal with Hélène. The two former foes became friends once they realized they had the same intentions: to identify and take down the head of the Twelve. Their strangely intimate meeting (aside from Eve getting her hand burned) was fairly peaceful, and the two women planned a future rendezvous for dessert. Carolyn’s feeling helpless, but continues to trot down her stubborn path while seeking information from Vladimir. But what has Konstantin been up to? Where was Villanelle heading? And what kind of skeletons are hiding in the closet of the morgue?

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO