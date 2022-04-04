Book author visits Pony Express Museum

A Writers Festival will kick off the Venice Book Fair weekend on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Community Room at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S. The Writer’s Festival offers a full day of writing and publishing panels featuring...
HUNTINGTON — On March 8 the women’s group St. Ann Circle of Sacred Heart Church, Huntington, visited the Huntington Museum of Art. Cindy Dearborn, director of education, greeted the group upon arrival. Docent Janina Michael led the tour and provided information for the items on display and the...
The book Penney Blackwell recently published was a labor of love for her. A graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in human resources, Blackwell is a postal worker who loves to write poetry — especially if it is encouraging to others. The Bogue Chitto author said she...
The Elko County Reading Council would like to say a big “Thank-You” to the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine and the Elko County School District for their wonderful help in financing author Patricia Newman’s recent virtual visits to students in the school district. Patricia, author of mostly nonfiction...
“You become aware of nonrationality. You fear how close nonrationality is to irrationality. You fear you will not return. You are pulled away from the concept of humanity, and part of your psyche feels like it is dying. You are losing your connection to reason.”. This is a passage from...
Author Brandon Sanderson has already written several books. Thanks to a viral Kickstarter campaign, he plans to publish and sell his new books directly to fans. Sanderson spoke to Michelle Miller about the move that could stir up the publishing world and the book market.
The virtual festival runs through Sunday, March 27 with authors’ talks most afternoons and evenings this week. The Jewish Authors Book Festival, a unique partnership between Durham’s Beth-El Synagogue, the national Jewish Book Council, and local nonprofit Jewish For Good kicked off Sunday with talks from best-selling authors Cynthia Levinson, Riva Lehrer, and Brad Aronson.
