Book author visits Pony Express Museum

Cover picture for the articleAn author wrote a book about the Pony Express and visited St. Joseph...

Herald-Dispatch

Church women's group visits museum

HUNTINGTON — On March 8 the women’s group St. Ann Circle of Sacred Heart Church, Huntington, visited the Huntington Museum of Art. Cindy Dearborn, director of education, greeted the group upon arrival. Docent Janina Michael led the tour and provided information for the items on display and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Daily Leader

‘Picture with Me’ — Local author plans book signing

The book Penney Blackwell recently published was a labor of love for her. A graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in human resources, Blackwell is a postal worker who loves to write poetry — especially if it is encouraging to others. The Bogue Chitto author said she...
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
Elko Daily Free Press

Editor: Thanks for bringing virtual visit from author

The Elko County Reading Council would like to say a big “Thank-You” to the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine and the Elko County School District for their wonderful help in financing author Patricia Newman’s recent virtual visits to students in the school district. Patricia, author of mostly nonfiction...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
indyweeknc

The Jewish Authors Book Festival Returns to the Triangle

The virtual festival runs through Sunday, March 27 with authors’ talks most afternoons and evenings this week. The Jewish Authors Book Festival, a unique partnership between Durham’s Beth-El Synagogue, the national Jewish Book Council, and local nonprofit Jewish For Good kicked off Sunday with talks from best-selling authors Cynthia Levinson, Riva Lehrer, and Brad Aronson.
DURHAM, NC

