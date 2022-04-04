Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: He's doing everything he can, I'm proud of him
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s doing everything he can. … I’m proud of Russ.”
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green had 31 points tonight, and Josh Christopher added a career-high 30
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the 3rd time teammates 20 or younger scored 30+ in the same game. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook did it twice for Oklahoma City on 2/1/09 and 2/21/09 – 11:18 PM
Thunder triple double facts
Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles all time
Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles in a season
Josh Giddey: youngest player of all time to record a triple double
Poku: 12th youngest player of all time to record a triple double – 9:47 PM
Anthony Davis said the most frustrating part of this season is not knowing how good this team could’ve been. He pointed to the fact that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together. – 7:22 PM
Despite 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists from Anthony Davis and 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers dropped a 129-118 game to the Nuggets. – 6:09 PM
Third quarter: Nuggets 95, Lakers 94
Anthony Davis has 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks while hobbled. Russell Westbrook has 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The Lakers have done a great job of pressuring the rim with 60 points in the paint already. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Davis has four assists in the first 3+ minutes of the 3rd Q (7 total), first outside for 3’s from Bradley and Monk, and then inside for consecutive buckets at the rim from Howard.
LAL lead 74-69 due to a 13-7 run. Only other hoop was a Westbrook rim run. – 5:11 PM
One of the weird subplots of the season remains how Russell Westbrook kind of just stopped dunking for two to three months despite the Lakers going small for much of that time. He’s clearly still very capable. pic.twitter.com/yUbmMa4H0m – 5:01 PM
Lakers down 62-61 at half to Nuggets. AD leads Lakers with 17 points, 5 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 14 points, 5 assists. – 4:49 PM
Because Malik Monk fouled on the last shot, the Nuggets get to go up 62-61 at halftime. Exceptional start by Anthony Davis (17 points) and Russell Westbrook (14 points), but not quite enough. – 4:49 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 62, Lakers 61
Denver scored 38 points in the second quarter to take a lead into the second half. Russell Westbrook has 14 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 17 points, 2 steals and 3 blocks. He’s clearly been laboring up and down the floor. – 4:49 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Denver:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 3:02 PM
L.A.’s 39th starting lineup: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard. – 3:00 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook’s season: “He puts in the work. He just hasn’t gotten over the hump to find that consistency.” – 1:56 PM
Russell Westbrook’s latest remarks show his #Lakers tenure won’t go past the summer.
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY – 12:14 PM
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM
The @UNC_Basketball PE rotation for #MarchMadness:
• AJ 35
• AJ 36 Low
• WhyNot Zer0.2 SE
• Westbrook One Take 3 pic.twitter.com/ub7VPKtiie – 9:12 PM
Michael Scotto: Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 3, 2022
Kyle Goon: FINAL: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118. The Lakers aren’t officially eliminated yet, but we’re getting pretty close. Davis with 28-9-8, Russ with 27-10-7. No matter. Nikola Jokic dominates with 38 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists. -via Twitter @kylegoon / April 3, 2022
LeBron James’ last-ditch 3-pointer found nothing but air, and the Lakers’ postseason hopes continued to vanish with Friday night’s 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “The big picture is that it pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done,” said James. “We had great opportunities throughout the night, and we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. So that’s the big picture.” -via ESPN / April 2, 2022
