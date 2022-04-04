Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: He's doing everything he can, I'm proud of him

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s doing everything he can. … I’m proud of Russ.”

Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Jalen Green had 31 points tonight, and Josh Christopher added a career-high 30

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the 3rd time teammates 20 or younger scored 30+ in the same game. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook did it twice for Oklahoma City on 2/1/09 and 2/21/09 – 11:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder triple double facts

Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles all time

Russell Westbrook: most triple doubles in a season

Josh Giddey: youngest player of all time to record a triple double

Poku: 12th youngest player of all time to record a triple double – 9:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Anthony Davis said the most frustrating part of this season is not knowing how good this team could’ve been. He pointed to the fact that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together. – 7:22 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s doing everything he can. … I’m proud of Russ.” – 6:32 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Despite 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists from Anthony Davis and 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers dropped a 129-118 game to the Nuggets. – 6:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Nuggets 95, Lakers 94

Anthony Davis has 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks while hobbled. Russell Westbrook has 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. The Lakers have done a great job of pressuring the rim with 60 points in the paint already. – 5:33 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis has four assists in the first 3+ minutes of the 3rd Q (7 total), first outside for 3’s from Bradley and Monk, and then inside for consecutive buckets at the rim from Howard.

LAL lead 74-69 due to a 13-7 run. Only other hoop was a Westbrook rim run. – 5:11 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

One of the weird subplots of the season remains how Russell Westbrook kind of just stopped dunking for two to three months despite the Lakers going small for much of that time. He’s clearly still very capable. pic.twitter.com/yUbmMa4H0m – 5:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers down 62-61 at half to Nuggets. AD leads Lakers with 17 points, 5 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 14 points, 5 assists. – 4:49 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Because Malik Monk fouled on the last shot, the Nuggets get to go up 62-61 at halftime. Exceptional start by Anthony Davis (17 points) and Russell Westbrook (14 points), but not quite enough. – 4:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Nuggets 62, Lakers 61

Denver scored 38 points in the second quarter to take a lead into the second half. Russell Westbrook has 14 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 17 points, 2 steals and 3 blocks. He’s clearly been laboring up and down the floor. – 4:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Denver:

Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis

Malik Monk

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 3:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

L.A.’s 39th starting lineup: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard. – 3:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook’s season: “He puts in the work. He just hasn’t gotten over the hump to find that consistency.” – 1:56 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook’s latest remarks show his #Lakers tenure won’t go past the summer.

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:49 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.

He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.

You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.

(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY – 12:14 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:

Oscar Robertson 227

James Harden 99

LeBron James 94

Russell Westbrook 83

Tiny Archibald 76

Jerry West 69

Magic Johnson 58

Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

The @UNC_Basketball PE rotation for #MarchMadness:

• AJ 35

• AJ 36 Low

• WhyNot Zer0.2 SE

• Westbrook One Take 3 pic.twitter.com/ub7VPKtiie – 9:12 PM

Michael Scotto: Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 3, 2022

Kyle Goon: FINAL: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118. The Lakers aren’t officially eliminated yet, but we’re getting pretty close. Davis with 28-9-8, Russ with 27-10-7. No matter. Nikola Jokic dominates with 38 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists. -via Twitter @kylegoon / April 3, 2022

LeBron James’ last-ditch 3-pointer found nothing but air, and the Lakers’ postseason hopes continued to vanish with Friday night’s 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “The big picture is that it pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done,” said James. “We had great opportunities throughout the night, and we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. So that’s the big picture.” -via ESPN / April 2, 2022