CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Major League Baseball franchise opens its 122nd season, but the first as the Guardians, on Thursday in Kansas City to face the Royals. The opener will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes, one of 155 broadcasts on the network’s schedule. Matt Underwood and Rick Manning will return to the booth to call the action with Andre Knott reporting from the sideline. The team is also scheduled to appear on 11 national broadcasts on Fox, FS1, Apple TV and Peacock as well as two local simulcasts on WKYC Channel 3.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO