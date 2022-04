MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders are looking to revamp one of the busiest streets in Meridian at an estimated cost of $28 million. The city council passed a resolution in support of applying for a grant that would allow for planning improvements for North Hills Street. Mayor Jimmie Smith said the next step is to get the grant for about $3.4 million to buy rights-of-way and other items to begin construction. Smith said his goal is to repave North Hills Street between Highway 39 and Highway 19.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO