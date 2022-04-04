ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State golfer set to compete at 2022 Masters Tournament

By Marlee Wierda
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As someone who doesn’t really enjoy the spotlight, James Piot is quickly learning how to embrace it.

“I’m a college golfer, I don’t expect it, I just like doing my daily thing and moving on with it,” Michigan State golfer James Piot said. “But for me it’s been a little weird that people know who I am.”

The Spartan golfer is coming off of some of the best wins of his career and is climbing the ranks of amateur golf. He most recently won the Georgia Cup over the British Amateur winner. It was just months after taking home the US Amateur Cup this summer, which he won in thrilling fashion.

“In my head I was just like, ‘One more, one more, keep going.’ And then I look up and there’s a thousand people watching you playing golf, and holy crap I’m actually here,” says Piot. “So it was a crazy week and just to get it done was even cooler.”

Piot is the first from the state of Michigan to win the Amateur, and he’s only getting started. With the win, the 24-year-old qualified to play on golf’s most iconic stage. He’s set to tee up at the 2022 Masters and play at Augusta National for the first time in his career.

“That’s something you dream about as a kid, I never thought I’d be doing it at this age,” Piot said. “So I’m definitely looking forward to getting my shot at it.”

Odds makers are giving Piot little to no chance of taking home a green jacket. For now, his sights are set on making the cut, and putting himself in position to win the Low Amateur award and the Silver Cup.

“For me it’s just going to be play my game, and not think too much about what’s going on around me,” Piot said. “Which is obviously going to be hard when you’re surrounded by the best in the world.”

