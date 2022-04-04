Davis on if LeBron James will play vs. Suns: I have no idea, I hope so

Ryan Ward: Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.”

Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Updated with Kareem’s statement that his “deep respect and admiration” for LeBron “hasn’t changed and never will”: ocregister.com/2022/04/03/kar… – 11:42 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Pelicans withstanding the Clippers scorching start from 3, trailing but not getting trucked.

Reminiscent of Friday, when they held ground when LeBron erupted in 3Q. – 10:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a follow-up statement on his LeBron James criticisms pic.twitter.com/lO34a2rkWL – 9:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kareem says LeBron “deserves” to pass him for scoring title, should be “embarrassed” for COVID comments nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/kar… – 9:25 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jokic continues to make MVP case, scores 38 on LeBron-less Lakers in Nuggets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/jok… – 7:53 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW – 7:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Carmelo Anthony on if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James should talk things over amid their disagreements over COVID-19 messaging: “That’s a conversation that two Black men need to have.” – 7:38 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Being critical of someone doesn’t make you a hater. Sometimes you’re conveying a message from a place of love that needs to be heard. A lot of the framing of Kareem’s critiques of LeBron makes it seem like he’s against him. He’s just asking LJ to do better because he knows he can – 7:23 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Anthony Davis said the most frustrating part of this season is not knowing how good this team could’ve been. He pointed to the fact that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together. – 7:22 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis on his biggest question:

“Had we stayed healthy all year … what could we have been?”

He mentioned specifically the injuries to him (39 games played), LeBron (56) and Kendrick Nunn (0). – 7:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.” – 7:15 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Kid didn’t get to see LeBron play, but the day still worked out pretty well. AK pic.twitter.com/vpz4AQziCa – 6:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The LeBron-less Lakers had too many costly mistakes – poorly-timed turnovers, ill-advised fouls, missed open 3s and blown layups – to beat a solid Denver team that got a great game out of their MVP, Nikola Jokic (38p 18r 6a). Lakers lose 129-118 to fall to 31-47. Four games left – 6:10 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Average every MVP season in NBA history and you get 43.8 combined points, rebounds and assists per game.

There are SIX players doing it this season, tied for the most ever.

Giannis. Jokic. Embiid. LeBron. Durant. Doncic.

Just an absurd collection of top shelf talent. – 5:57 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

There is no absolutely BAD result out of this Lakers-Nuggets game for the Wolves. I don’t think anybody on the Wolves is going to be upset about not having to face LeBron and Davis in a potential second game of the play-in. – 5:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in L.A. to honor Carmelo Anthony, continues pointed criticism of LeBron James. si.com/nba/2022/04/03… – 5:41 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Before today’s game, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doubled down on his criticism of some of LeBron James comments, saying he should be “embarrassed” and that “he’s standing on both sides of the fence” on social issues. theathletic.com/news/kareem-ab… – 5:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

38 years ago this Tuesday, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA scoring record. “It’s about time (the record was broken),” Abdul-Jabbar tells ESPN. “I’m not going to be jealous of LeBron. He’s earned it… it’s a pretty neat thing.” pic.twitter.com/GSeQ5lP52a – 4:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron James – “Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see … Some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about” es.pn/3u4x3s1 – 4:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

In the 2020 Western Finals, LAL did as good a job on Nikola Jokic as anybody has, using Howard and Davis, with help from LeBron and digging-down guards like Caruso/KCP/Green.

Jokic averaged: 21.8 ppg (54%), 7.2 reb., 5.0 apg.

Jokic this season: 26.6 ppg (58%), 10.3 rpg, 6.2 apg – 4:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James watches his team play their fifth-to-last game of the season. He’s out because of a lingering ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/6lnB7IF56v – 4:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron gets a roar from the crowd here as he walks in from the tunnel at the first media timeout. – 3:55 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Good start from LeBron-less LAL today, as they lead Denver 12-5, led by @Anthony Davis.

AD has a pair of dunks towards 6 points, plus some good defense on Jokic, including a big swat near the rim. – 3:53 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude @Dan Woike his this in @latimessports on: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes LeBron James, says he should be ’embarrassed’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron James out vs. Nuggets Sunday due to sore ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/leb… – 3:30 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit – 3:07 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LeBron James injury update: Lakers superstar to sit Sunday vs. Nuggets due to ailing ankle

https://t.co/Uu1LXdST4Z pic.twitter.com/Y5LIVu9Epg – 2:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out today against Denver. Anthony Davis is in.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis will play today against Denver. "He had ankle soreness from the other night, this is essentially like a back to back," Vogel said. Vogel said LeBron is day to day moving forward.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Frank Vogel considers LeBron James as “day-to-day.” Though Vogel described Anthony Davis as “sore,” he will play today against the Nuggets – 1:50 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James out with ankle soreness – 1:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

LeBron (ankle soreness) is out today, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of “ankle soreness.” – 1:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron James is out today vs. Denver due to the sprained left ankle that he originally injured at New Orleans last week, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT today. – 1:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

LeBron James out this afternoon, per the Lakers. That’s not good for their Play-In hopes. – 1:41 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.

Gonna guess Austin Rivers starts, AG guards LeBron, and Jokić guards Davis. Unless Dwight Howard also starts in which case JaMychal Green gets the nod. – 1:19 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …

+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …

All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c… – 1:00 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.

He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.

You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.

(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY – 12:14 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

Trae Young moves past LeBron James in Estimated Wins, and past Giannis in Offensive EPM. He is definitely #AllNBA. pic.twitter.com/ImQkOicmHD – 9:17 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:

Oscar Robertson 227

James Harden 99

LeBron James 94

Russell Westbrook 83

Tiny Archibald 76

Jerry West 69

Magic Johnson 58

Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Duke faithful have some good things to look forward to. Yankees baseball is just around the corner, the Cowboys will start training camp in a few months, and the Lakers still have LeBron. – 11:16 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

This is like the LeBron James of Final 4 games… had tremendous, over-the-top hype but somehow exceeded expectations ? – 10:47 PM

