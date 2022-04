The John Darst Band plays an expanded genre of tunes from the ’30s to the ’70s, all jazz and blues, with some pop oldies thrown in at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main. The band includes four members, two on guitar, one on upright bass, and a drummer. Three of them will also sing.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 22 DAYS AGO