Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit stops in Louisiana to welcome home Vietnam vets

By Jessica Knox
 3 days ago

PLAQUEMINE, La. ( BRPROUD ) — Iberville Parish, John James Audubon Chapter, and Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit national tour welcomed home Vietnam veterans in Louisiana.

Citizens and Wreath Across America stopped in Plaquemine to support the fellow Vietnam veterans that returned back to their loved ones, while honoring those who could not.

“That the price of freedom comes with a price. It is not free. So, we try to educate our young [about] the ultimate sacrifices that our people made throughout the United States to be able to do as we are here today,” said J. Mitchell Ours, President of Iberville Parish.

Stella Tanoos, a Member of John James Audubon Chapter says this event spreads awareness on the cost and value of freedom.

“That’s what this exhibit is about, to teach the young people who don’t really understand what a veteran is. It is very important that we train and teach them young. So that they will understand what this country is all about, what made it great,” said Stella Tanoos, member of John James Audubon Chapter.

Veterans said this event made them happy.

“It makes my heart swell up, get real big and happy,” said Shelby Ballard, a Vietnam Veteran.

Wreath Across America has been placing wreaths on fallen soldiers’ graves for over a decade and will continue through Louisiana to honor more soldiers and spread awareness.

