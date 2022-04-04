ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County Board candidates describe their platforms

By Gazette staff
The Gazette sent questions to Rock County Board candidates ahead of the election Tuesday. Here are the responses The Gazette received. They were edited for space and clarity.

The responses of several candidates were published online and in Friday’s paper. The following responses are from three additional candidates who responded to The Gazette’s questions.

District 3

Debra Towns (66, Edgerton): Farm owner and financial manager, previously served four years in the state Assembly from 2003 to 2007.

Q: Why are you running for a spot on the county board?

A: I have professional work experience in financial management as well as government accounting and the budgeting process. I want to serve the folks in the Edgerton area. I believe I can bring support for the board’s good work while actively advocating for the needs of the constituents in District 3.

Q: What is the platform you’re running under?

A: I look forward to discussion and work on budget issues—using the shared revenue and county tax revenues responsibly to benefit the folks in Rock County and specifically District 3. These include needs in economic and employment development, social services for those who require assistance, and maintenance of our county’s roads and park services.

Q: How do you feel about the job the county has been doing up to this point? What would you like to see change? What would you bring to the county board to help enact this change?

A: Overall, I believe Rock County has a strong, committed board of supervisors. I believe my experience could complement their work. I am passionate about serving my neighbors and have the ability to bring their needs to the table representing them successfully. I worked in state government much of my career and understand how counties extend the work of the state by serving as the local arm to residents.

District 12

Lucas Carter (Beloit): Item data coordinator, Valmet, and vice chair of the Beloit Landmarks Commission. No previous political experience.

Q: Why are you running for a spot on the county board?

A: I’ve always had an interest in government and a passion for positive change. I have heard many folks in my district voice that they feel left out and unheard, which is reflected in some of the lowest voter turnout in the county. Working families need to be heard and prioritized in our local government. I also think we need leaders who are politically independent and less focused on partisan agendas.

Q: What is the platform you’re running under?

A: We need to be open to seeing everyone’s perspective, even those we might disagree with. It’s important to have positive, constructive conversations that strengthen our community and bring people together. I also take fiscal responsibility very seriously, and promise to safeguard the public’s finances from corporate handouts and corruption.

Q: How do you feel about the job the county has been doing up to this point? What would you like to see change?

A: The biggest challenge I see is a bias toward more economically advantaged areas at the expense of working-class neighborhoods like District 12. I want to make sure we are balancing our priorities in a way that meets the needs of every community in the county. The only way we’re going to rebuild trust and faith in democratic government is if our political leaders start engaging meaningfully with people’s real needs and concerns.

Q: What would you bring to the county board to help enact this change?

A: I’m a responsible family man with strong ethical values. I feel a responsibility to make this community the best it can be for generations going forward. I’ve seen how getting involved can bring people to life in ways they wouldn’t expect, and I want to help spread that energy in Rock County.

District 18

Ron Sutterlin (67, Janesville): 45-year resident of Rock County, including 30 years in District 18. Worked in commercial construction before starting his own business, Sutterlin Restorations, which has worked on many local projects. Previously served on the City of Janesville Historic Commission.

Q: Why are you running for a spot on the county board?

A: Having attended meetings over the years, I feel the board operates overall in an informed and constructive manner. Because issues and needs change with time, the board most importantly needs to have members that stay open minded and listen in order to best grasp and understand agenda items, and to be dependable and committed to the work at hand. I will serve with a non-partisan viewpoint, approaching all issues with the concerns and needs of the residents of my district and how it affects Rock County.

Q: What would you bring to the county board to help enact this change?

A: Being self-employed has required me to wear many hats, giving me the diverse experience to serve and participate with competence in effectively managing resources into services that improve quality of life of Rock County residents and promote the economic growth of the county.

