Struggling to create search-optimized content for your SaaS blog? Everyone talks about how much of a game-changer SEO is. For 49% of marketers, “organic search has the best ROI of any marketing channel.” -- Search Engine Journal You know this and you know all the high-level strategies.But on a granular level, you’re unsure of where to start with optimizing a single blog post. Hey! it doesn’t have to be complicated. You just need to understand some key points. Once you get these 5 steps locked down, you’ll realize that blog SEO is not as daunting as it seems.

INTERNET ・ 21 DAYS AGO