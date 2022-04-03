ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Red carpet arrivals at 64th Grammy Awards

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Balvin, left, and Valentina Ferrer arrive at...

www.wcnc.com

E! News

See the Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Watch: 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!. When you're invited to music's biggest night, you have to turn up your fashion game. While a little black dress is always a safe choice for the Grammys, stars like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Madonna have taken things to the next level by using the ceremony's red carpet as an opportunity to show off their eclectic styles. We've seen some pretty daring drips over the years, whether it be celebs arriving in an egg-shaped pod or rocking head-to-toe florals (complete with a bucket hat and matching protective face mask per COVID-19 protocols, of course).
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Lady Gaga goes full Old Hollywood glamour on Grammys 2022 red carpet

Lady Gaga is bringing glamour to the 2022 Grammys. The “House of Gucci” actress hit Sunday’s red carpet in Las Vegas wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown with an elegant pleated train. She accessorized the look with a diamond and morganite Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Nest earrings featuring purple spinels and diamonds. The “Chromatica” singer, 36, has a history of sporting enormous Tiffany gems, as she once donned a $30 million diamond necklace to the 2019 Oscars — and forgot to take it off before heading to Taco Bell after the awards show. Gaga’s black-and-white gown featured...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
MUSIC
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Stuns in Red on Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 29-year-old singer and actress hit the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday in a stunning custom red silk Louis Vuitton halter neck dress with a matching long scarf that served as a train, which had heads turning. She paired the glamorous look with a statement arrow earring and wore her hair slicked back, a departure from her demure, all-black outfit at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys

March 31 (UPI) -- J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. "Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres...
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin. LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.” Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Inside the gift bag for this year’s awards ceremony

A week after the notable 2022 Oscars, the biggest names in music are set to arrive in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.This year’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, will see performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and BTS among others, with Trevor Noah again signing on as host.In addition to awards for Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, guests at this year’s awards ceremony will also get to take home the enviable gift bags.For the 22nd year in a row,...
MUSIC
