Rail Runner requesting COVID feedback with new survey

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rail Runner is asking for rider feedback on how people plan to use or could use the service. The survey asks how often people rode the train before and after COVID, the reason why they took the train, what kind of ticket they used, and what days they generally ride.

Story continues below

The Rail Runner has said it expects ridership to increase as gas prices stay high. The survey can be taken online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.