PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept...

Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of "777" At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.'s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Bruno Mars
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas#Ap Photo
rolling out

Kanye removed from Grammy Awards due to social media posts

Embattled rapper Kanye “Ye” West has been barred from performing at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. Repeated Instagram and Twitter tirades and threats against other celebrities, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, have been cited as the reason behind the sudden snub, according to People magazine. Ye has been...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Grammys 2022: BTS fans 'furious' after the South Korean boy band fail to win Group Performance award

BTS fans are “infuriated” after the South Korean boy band didn’t win the Group Performance award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.The band which consists of Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song “Butter.”However, the award was eventually was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their performance of “Kiss Me More.”Ever since BTS’s loss, their fans, also known as The Army, have shared their disappointment on social media. “BTS was f***ing robbed. They were f***ing robbed. I’m tired of this s***,” one fan wrote....
MUSIC
In Style

How to Watch the 2022 Grammys — and the Red Carpet Arrivals

The music industry's biggest night is finally set to take the stage. After a surge in COVID-19 cases postponed the event, originally scheduled for January 31, the Grammy Awards will finally celebrate the biggest names in music on April 3. The show will include performances of the year's hit songs from artists like BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin. LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.” Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included...
MUSIC
Variety

Grammys Viewership Edges Out Last Year's Record Low With Minor Gain

Click here to read the full article. Sunday’s in-person Grammy Awards on CBS saw just a 1.4% increase in audience size from last year’s partly virtual ceremony, which was a record-low for music’s biggest night. Hosted by Trevor Noah from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the two-month-delayed 64th Annual Grammy Awards drew 8.93 million total viewers across multiple platforms, according to time-zone adjusted fast national data from Nielsen. The in-person show, which kicked off with Noah making a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars, aired live coast to coast on CBS...
MUSIC
CBS News

Silk Sonic wins "clean sweep" at Grammys, including Record of the Year

R&B duo SilkSonic performed one of their smoothest moves to date on Sunday night, executing a "clean sweep" of Grammy Awards in all four categories that they were nominated. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars took home the coveted statues for best R&B performance, best R&B song, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
MUSIC

