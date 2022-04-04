ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS 2022 Grammys Performance Was Smooth Like "Butter"

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Grammys marked a big night for BTS. The septet was...

Pitchfork

Grammys 2022 Performers Announced: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and More

The first batch of performers for this years Grammys has been announced, Variety notes. Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brandi Carlile are set to perform at the event, which takes place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The event airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and livestreams on Paramount+, where it will remain available on demand.
Elite Daily

The ARMY Is Calling The Grammys The #Scammys After BTS' 2022 Snub

Once again, BTS was invited to an American awards show to perform and given the honor of a nomination. And once again, someone else took home the trophy. These tweets about BTS' 2022 Grammys Snub and the “#Scammys” show that ARMY is not here for it.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Why Did The Grammys Bleep Justin During "Peaches"? Twitter Is Confused

Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2022 Grammys was a bit confusing. Not only did the singer deliver a questionably slowed-down version of his hit song “Peaches,” but also the lyrics were weirdly censored. Only some of the explicit lyrics in the song were successfully bleeped.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

