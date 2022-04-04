BTS 2022 Grammys Performance Was Smooth Like "Butter"

On music’s biggest night, you want to make a statement. While they both stunned in different dresses on the red carpet — Megan Thee Stallion showed up at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in a hot girl, one-shoulder, leopard-print dress, while Dua Lipa stunned in a vintage black Versace number — Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion wore the same Versace outfit at the 2022 Grammys in the hours that followed. If you watched the two artists arrive on the red carpet, you may be confused about their twinning look later in the evening. But don’t worry, Donatella Versace stepped in to save the day.
