Durham, NC

Two Durham natives competed for Best Children's Music Album Grammy

By Kathy Hanrahan, WRAL lifestyle editor
 3 days ago
Durham, N.C. — Two Durham musicians were recognized for their contributions to children's music at the 2022 Grammy awards. Durham native Pierce Freelon's album Black To The Future...

