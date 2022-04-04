ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac County, IA

Sac County reports case of bird flu in commercial turkey flock

By Siouxland News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAC COUNTY, Iowa — Another 15,000 chickens and 37,000 turkeys will have to be killed after bird flu spread to two more Iowa farms, state agriculture officials announced Sunday. Since the outbreak began a month ago, millions...

