Siouxland gas pump check-in: April 3rd

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The cost per barrel of oil has dropped to double digits, but you’re still not feeling any major change at the pumps. “The national average actually dropped by a penny since yesterday even though it's up when you consider the whole course of the week,” explained Elizabeth Carey, public relations director, AAA of Central & Western New York.
Lawmakers are considering a few options to provide relief for families as gas prices continue to rise. Gas price stimulus checks among ideas for relief …. Disaster declared in Marion County following severe …. WGNO News at 10 p.m. VIDEO: Video of tornado moving across New Orleans. VIDEO: Video of...
For a split second as I walked around my apartment I thought I witnessed a crime scene yesterday. It only took a second to realize immediately that it was nothing nearly that seriously, but man what a random thing to see in an Iowa alleyway. If you live in the...
FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m.
The building was declared a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
Did you know that this small South Dakota town in the western part of the state is the direct center of the whole United States?. Belle Fourche is a small town of about 5500 population not far from the western border of South Dakota. It's around 55 miles north of...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the […]
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Five of the 42 dogs rescued from a mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa, are ready for adoption. The dogs were transferred to the Muscatine Humane Society in February after local authorities received tips of neglect. Muscatine Humane Society Director, Chris McGinnis, said she knew taking in...
The state of Iowa will pay eight men working for the Iowa Department of Revenue just over $1 million to settle their complaints that they were secretly photographed by a male colleague in a restroom and that supervisors didn’t take the matter seriously.
KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months. 6 On Your Side: Irvington Fire Department fight high fuel prices. Updated: 5...
According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
No, this isn't our annual story about farms in Iowa and Kansas making Minnesota smell like poop. This is an entirely different stench, which is apparently coming from a waterway in rural Minnesota. This stink pond, known as the Millpond (connected to the Crow River) is causing an "awful smell"...
In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […]
The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Before you spread the PB alongside the J make sure your Skippy isn't listed below. The peanut butter on your shelf may be listed as part of a voluntary recall by Skippy Foods, LLC. Four varieties of the Skippy brand are subject to the recall:. According to the company's website,...
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
Comments / 0