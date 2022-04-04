ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland gas pump check-in: April 3rd

By Taylor Deckert
siouxlandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — Gas prices remain about $3.89 per gallon in the Sioux City area....

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

