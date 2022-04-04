Watch Video: Car fire on I-87
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, at about 1 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a car fire off the shoulder of an area of the Northway on I-87. Police said the driver and passengers were able to escape with their few belongings before the car was fully engulfed.
According to police, emergency responders were dispatched to assist, but no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The area has been cleared and Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the car fire.
