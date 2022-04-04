ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS Go Full James Bond — And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo — at the Grammys

By Tomás Mier and Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Smooth like butter! The boys of BTS just brought their signature dance moves to the Grammys stage with a performance of their English-language single, “Butter.”

The group — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their second English-language song, which hit Number One on several charts. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage.

Living up to the song’s silky namesake, the guys started the song with a mysterious tone, before the familiar beats broke in and they strutted up to the stage and a set of stairs, which led to a museum setting. As they danced in their swank dark suits, lasers protecting the artwork emerged and the guys aptly moved around the beams without setting off any alarms via their aptly choreographed moves.

The song is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” and Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”

The group became the first Korean act to perform at the Grammys during the 2020 awards show when their song “Dynamite” was nominated for Best Pop Group Performance.

Their Grammys trip to Las Vegas will be the band’s introduction to Sin City, which will bring their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour to Las Vegas for a four-stop residency at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. The new dates in Vegas come several months after the group performed for four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium , and a month after three homecoming shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea last month.

