Viva Las Vegas: Silk Sonic Bring the Casino to the Grammys With ‘777’

The Grammys are in Las Vegas this year — and Silk Sonic is paying homage to Sin City with their opening performance. The duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with an electrifying medley before hitting the lotto with “777.”

Taking the stage dressed in card-themed white suits — another tip of the hand to the new Grammy digs — the guys took center stage backed by a full band with a horn section. Together they performed a rousing, extended version of the song dedicated to Lady Luck and rollicking good times, Vegas-style. They also tipped to SoHo’s “Hot Music.”

It’s a big night for the pair, which is nominated for four awards thanks to their debut single “Leave the Door Open.” Along with nods for Best R&B Song and Performance, the track is up for Song and Record of the Year.

If the duo wins the Record of the Year award, it would be Mars’ third trophy in the category, after taking it home in 2016 for “Uptown Funk” and in 2018 for “24K Magic.” They’re up against ABBA’s “I Still Have Faith in You,” Jon Batiste’s “Freedom,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

As for .Paak, the musician has won four Grammys in the past, including the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Lockdown” last year. His album Ventura took home the Best R&B Album Award in 2020.

The Vegas-themed performance is fitting for the two artists who kicked off their An Evening with Silk Sonic residency in Vegas earlier this year. “We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening,” Mars told Rolling Stone last year. “Especially in times like the time we’re in right now… I want the escape!”