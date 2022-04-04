ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Viva Las Vegas: Silk Sonic Bring the Casino to the Grammys With ‘777’

By Tomás Mier and Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYxQV_0eyNodVx00

Click here to read the full article.

The Grammys are in Las Vegas this year — and Silk Sonic is paying homage to Sin City with their opening performance. The duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, opened the show with an electrifying medley before hitting the lotto with “777.”

Taking the stage dressed in card-themed white suits — another tip of the hand to the new Grammy digs — the guys took center stage backed by a full band with a horn section. Together they performed a rousing, extended version of the song dedicated to Lady Luck and rollicking good times, Vegas-style. They also tipped to SoHo’s “Hot Music.”

It’s a big night for the pair, which is nominated for four awards thanks to their debut single “Leave the Door Open.” Along with nods for Best R&B Song and Performance, the track is up for Song and Record of the Year.

If the duo wins the Record of the Year award, it would be Mars’ third trophy in the category, after taking it home in 2016 for “Uptown Funk” and in 2018 for “24K Magic.” They’re up against ABBA’s “I Still Have Faith in You,” Jon Batiste’s “Freedom,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

As for .Paak, the musician has won four Grammys in the past, including the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Lockdown” last year. His album Ventura took home the Best R&B Album Award in 2020.

The Vegas-themed performance is fitting for the two artists who kicked off their An Evening with Silk Sonic residency in Vegas earlier this year. “We need to light up a stage, put the fear of God in anyone performing before us or after us, and bring so much joy to the people we’re in front of and the people listening,” Mars told Rolling Stone last year. “Especially in times like the time we’re in right now… I want the escape!”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk a piano melody during a live performance of ‘Sweetest Pie’

Megan Thee Stallion performed her collaboration with Dua Lipa, ‘Sweetest Pie’ live at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards last night (March 22). The performance, minus Lipa, saw the rapper take to the stage with a troupe of dancers at the Los Angeles ceremony The Shrine Auditorium before she went on to swing a custard pie in the face of one of her fellow dancers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Tony Bennett
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Viva Las Vegas#Silk#Casino#Hot Music#Abba#Sza#Montero
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy