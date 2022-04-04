Red Light, Stop Signs: Olivia Rodrigo Revs Up the Grammys Engine With ‘Drivers License’

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammy Awards debut on Sunday, performing a chilling “Drivers License.”

The superstar kicked off her hit sitting in a vintage white Mercedes Benz (“I still see your face in the white cars/Front yards”) wearing fishnet tights in a white dress.

“Drivers License” just won Rodrigo a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Overall she netted seven nominations for her wildly successful and celebrated debut album, Sour , including a look for Album of the Year, plus a Record and Song of the Year nod for her breakout single “Drivers License.” She’s also up for Best New Artist, as well as Best Music video for “Good 4 U” and a pair of pop genre category prizes.

Following the Grammys , Rodrigo will embark on a lengthy tour in support of Sour . The North American trek will kick off April 5 in Portland, Oregon, and wrap May 27 in San Francisco, with an extensive European run to follow in June.

In anticipation of the tour, Rodrigo released a new concert film, Driving Home 2 U , in which she and her band performed Sour songs at an array of scenic locales, such as the Mojave Airplane Boneyard and Red Rock Canyon State Park. The film also offered some insight into her music-making process with producer Dan Nigro.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone , Rodrigo revealed that she’s already at work on her second album, and she’s trying to complete as much as possible before her tour starts. “It felt like a closing chapter for me,” she said. “I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds.”