TV Series

Batwoman Season 4 Might Be in Jeopardy on The CW

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW surprised fans late last month when the network announced a handful of early series renewals for the upcoming 2022-2023 television season. But while there were some fan-favorite series like The Flash and Superman & Lois on the list of series given the go-ahead for new seasons, there were some...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Moon Knight Is Getting Review-Bombed on IMDb

Marvel's Moon Knight is getting review-bombed on IMDB. Now, this isn't your typical fandom squabble but instead a reaction to a quick moment in Episode 1. People noticed that Ethan Hawke's character mentioned the Armenian genocide during a list of bad events from the past that Ammit would have prevented. That led to people ranking it lowly on IMDB. Usually, this practice is tied to people just not enjoying the show or carrying the banner for a competitor but that's not the case here. Multiple people on Twitter have noted the action and there's been no response by Marvel about this yet. Still, fans are very confused to log onto the database and see Moon Knight inundated with so many low scores.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Punisher: Disney+ Removes Show's Stan Lee Tribute

Days after inadvertently censoring the bloodiest scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have noticed Disney+ has edited another one of its Marvel shows. While the content itself remains unaltered, one moment in The Punisher Season 2 has been changed to remove mention of Stan Lee. Released shortly...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The CW Renews The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and More For 2022-2023 Season

The fate of some of The CW's current shows has officially been decided. On Tuesday, the network announced that it will be renewing seven of its existing shows — All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker — for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. This means that audience will soon be treated to Season 9 of The Flash, Season 7 of Riverdale, Season 5 of All American, Season 4 of Nancy Drew, and Season 3 of Kung Fu, Walker, and Superman & Lois.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Will Smith's Oscars Slap

As most expected, Saturday Night Live waited no time at all to lampoon the most infamous slap of the week. Halfway through the live sketch comedy's latest episode, Chris Redd appeared as Will Smith attending this year's Academy Awards. Oscars-goers played by Jerrod Carmichael and Kyle Mooney then tried to get selfies with the actor throughout the bit, despite him slapping and cursing out an off-screen voice.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Adria Arjona Says Jared Leto's Body Transformation Was "Impressive, but Also Terrifying To See."

Morbius hit theatres this weekend, and while it hasn't been met with the most positive reviews from critics, the movie did win the weekend box office. Morbius earned $39 million, which is about what was projected by Sony. The film stars Jared Leto who is known for making big transformations for his roles and staying in character during productions. Leto has lost and gained a dramatic amount of weight for parts in the past, including his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Byers Club. For Morbius, the star put himself through another intense weight loss and he, along with his director and co-stars, recently spoke to Yahoo! about his intense process.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Drops an Uncensored F-Bomb

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Trust" episode of The Walking Dead. The famously foul-mouthed Negan isn't in tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, but his favorite word is: "F---." It's Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who says the "f-dash-dash-dash" word in Season 11 episode "Trust," swearing during a standoff with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Commonwealth troopers at the Hilltop. It's not the first time Daryl dropped the f-word — nor the first time it's heard this season — but the uncensored use of the little-heard word caught some viewers off-guard.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Classic Action Film Makes Surprising Surge on Netflix

One of the great things about streaming services is that, because of their rich catalogs of entertainment offerings, there's virtually no shortage of entertainment and not just new releases. Much loved classics and less current releases are also right at our fingertips and this week, a classic Keanu Reeves action film is among those that fans have been reaching for, virtually. John Wick Chapter 2 is making a surprising surge on Netflix's global top 10 for the week, coming in at the number 5 spot having been watched for 7.8 million hours this week.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Arrowverse May Have Just Introduced a Major DC Villain

In the near-decade since it has been on the air, The CW's Arrowverse of shows have introduced general audiences to a wide array of comic villains. That has especially been the case for the network's crossover events, which have brought characters from the various shows together to take on villains such as the Dominators, Doctor Destiny, The Anti-Monitor, and Despero. This month, the Arrowverse's characters make their way over to comics with Earth-Prime, a miniseries of comic one-shots that will culminate in a crossover issue. Kicking off the event is Batwoman — and one sequence of the story might have teased the heroes' next threat. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Just Lost a Classic Robin Williams Movie

Disney+ just lost one of Robin Williams' classic movies. Fans looking for Mrs. Doubtfire are going to be a little bit disappointed as the film was removed from the streaming service. Now, this isn't a case of censorship or anything of the sort. Instead, the contracts signed by 20th Century Studios before Disney acquired the company are the culprit. Family favorites like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Poppers Penguins are all getting shuffled around. However, in the United Kingdom and other territories, the Robin Williams movie is still available on the platform. It's been a bit of musical chairs for Disney+ as the landscape has evolved. Different entities have their own streaming services and the rights situations for each individual movie or Tv show can be their own journey. If you want to check out the trailer for the classic, go ahead and peek down below.
MOVIES

