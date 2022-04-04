Charleston PD: 23-year-old dead after train strikes person in West Ashley

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect is under arrest after two people were shot – one of them later dying – and a child was hit in the head with a gun in Stockton on Tuesday night. Stockton police say, at 10:11 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Marsh Street in response to a report about a shooting. Officers found two gunshot victims; a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. According to police, a 9-year-old was also hit in the head with a firearm. Each victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man later died from his injuries, police say. The woman is said to be in critical but stable condition. Police found a 42-year-old man near the scene and later took him into custody. He has been identified as Fredrick Wesley. Investigators believe Wesley knocked on the victims’ door, then allegedly forced his way inside. It appears to be a random case of violence, detectives say, as the family does not know Wesley. Wesley has been booked into jail and is facing murder and other charges, police say. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO