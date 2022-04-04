Obama to visit White House for first time since leaving office to promote the Affordable Care Act

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the late US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former president Barack Obama will visit the White House this week, an official told NBC.

Obama will be present at an event to celebrate healthcare reform and the Affordable Care Act.

The event will be Obama and Biden's first joint appearance since 9/11 commemoration events last year.

Former President Barack Obama will make his first return trip to the White House next Tuesday at an event to celebrate healthcare reform, NBC reported ,

The event, which will promote the expansion of the Affordable Care Act , will be the first time President Joe Biden and former President Obama have appeared together since last year when they both attended a 20th anniversary event commemorating the 9/11 attacks on New York in 2001.

The ACA, also called Obamacare, was a landmark statute signed into law by Obama in 2010. The law reformed existing healthcare offerings and allows Americans to purchase health insurance through an online marketplace that is not tied to their employment.

NBC reported that Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance to discuss the expansion of health care benefits and Biden's efforts to expand access to care and further reduce health care costs .

Read the original article on