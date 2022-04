Two-time batting champion Tommy Davis passed away Sunday the age of 83. MLB.com reports the outfielder died in Phoenix with his family at his bedside. Davis played for 10 clubs during his 18-year MLB career. His best days were the early days, when he was a three-time All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But according to MLB.com, the Dodgers almost missed out on Davis, a Brooklyn native.

