ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

About 100 people show up to help find the missing Marina child

By Veronica Macias
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znjbJ_0eyNnfJc00

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Phillip Saldivar saw post on social media about a missing child in Marina and at first thought, there was nothing he could do to help. He saw lots of people were already volunteering to search. Yet, Saldivar, a father himself, felt compelled to head out the door thinking at the possibility if it was his child missing.

Saldivar says he and a find joined the search for Emery Johnson on Saturday evening. Saldivar remained on the phone with his wife the entire time.

His biggest fear was that the six-year-old child would vanish into the water reservoir.

"I thought of all the possibilities that can happen, the good and the bad, you just want to be out there helping," said Saldivar.

He was one of about 100 people who thought the exact same thing and drove out to the area of Windy Hill Park, where the child was last seen.

Saldivar said he drove down an access road by the airport and around strawberry fields.

In the darkness, he says he spotted her. He described the child as looking cold yet not "terrified."

"I just stopped my car, hung up with my wife and she (Emery) just ran up to my passenger window and began tapping on my window. I was just hesitant at first to react. I called 911 and she walked around to my driver side door," said Saldivar.

The dispatcher heard the child respond to her name, even though she is non-verbal, it was clear that she was responding.

Both Saldivar and the dispatcher expressed relief he said.

Marina police confirmed a good samaritan found the child and said they received an overwhelming response from people all over the area.

The post About 100 people show up to help find the missing Marina child appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 4

Related
KGET

BPD asks for help in finding missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing teen. Aubrielle Sandoval is described Hispanic, 16 years old, 5’3″, and 120 pounds. Sandoval was last seen on March 18 in the 8500 block of Stine Road, according to BPD. She was last seen in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks help finding teen reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who was reported missing. Ka’leah Maldonado, 15, was last seen by family members March 8. She’s described as a Hispanic/Black girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marina, CA
Marina, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jessica Lynette Zarate

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jessica Lynette Zarate. Jessica Zarate is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 34-year-old Zarate is 5' 4" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Jessica Zarate is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Looking for Missing Morgan Hill Girl

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Saturday afternoon for a 7-year-old at-risk Morgan Hill girl missing since Friday evening. According to the CHP, Ophelia Bushman was last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday. The girl is believed to have been taken by her biological mother, Samira Jabr.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy