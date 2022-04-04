ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aphelion Aerospace Secures Investment from The Mercury Group and Founder Advisors

DENVER (Aphelion Aerospace PR) — Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado, USA, is establishing itself as the one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite assembly and integration, and on-demand launch operations from practically anywhere around the world. Aphelion announced today that it has received significant investment from strategic investors including The Mercury Group...

