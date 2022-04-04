ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina falls in series finale at Missouri 10-3

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Missouri, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon (April 3) at Taylor Stadium.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the first as Brandt Belk single, stole second and third and scored on Braylen Wimmer’s sacrifice fly to right. Missouri answered with a run in the first but Josiah Sightler’s third home run of the weekend in the second put the Gamecocks up, 2-1.

Missouri took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth, then scored three in the sixth and four in the eighth. Carolina scored a run in the eighth as Kevin Madden scored on a double play ball by Andrew Eyster .

Carolina had just four hits on the day. The loss went to Matthew Becker , who allowed three runs and three hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 16 games after his leadoff single in the first.
  • Carolina hit six home runs in the Missouri series.
  • Sightler now has four home runs on the season.

UP NEXT
The Gamecocks will head to Charlotte, N.C., for the second time this season on Tuesday night (April 5) as Carolina will face North Carolina at Truist Field. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and the game will be on ACC Network Extra.

