NHL

Crunch defeat Bruins, 4-1

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago
The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Providence Bruins, 4-1, at Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Sunday afternoon. Syracuse collected four of a possible six points this weekend. Their only loss came Friday night...

